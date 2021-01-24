MUDA Commissioner booked on the charge of harassing wife for dowry

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar has been accused of harassing his wife for dowry and making an attempt to murder her. Bengaluru Police have registered a case against him.

His wife, Deepthi K.P. (28), filed a complaint against Mr. Kumar in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar Police Station on Saturday. The police have registered her complaint under Sections 498 A and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

In her complaint, Ms. Deepthi, who has been admitted to a private hospital on Uttarahalli Main Road in Bengaluru, said that she married Mr. Kumar in March 2015 and her parents had given one kilogram of golden ornaments and five kilograms of silver articles in the form of dowry. The couple have two daughters.

She accused Mr. Kumar of repeatedly harassing her physically and mentally for dowry. He was prompted to do so by his sister-in-law Ramya. When elders of the two families mediated between them, Mr. Kumar lived with her peacefully for a fortnight. Later, he continued to harass her asking her to bring money from her parents.

On January 22, she left Mangaluru, where her husband worked, with her elder daughter for their house in an apartment in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru. Soon after, she called her parents who took her (Deepthi’s) daughter to their house. At around 9 p.m., when Mr. Kumar asked her about dowry, she went into her bedroom.

Mr. Kumar followed her and offered her water in a steel glass stating that it will relieve her of stress. She drank it just as Mr. Kumar left the house and Ms. Deepthi developed giddiness. She called her aunt who took her to the private hospital. The doctors there told her that she has been given some tablet with water. This was an attempt by Mr. Kumar to murder her, she said in the complaint.

Ms. Deepthi’s complaint, however, is silent as to how Mr. Kumar, who worked in Mangaluru, turned up at her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru on January 22.

She has also sought legal action against Ms. Ramya.