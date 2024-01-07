GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MUDA commissioner accused of sexual harassment

January 07, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

An outsourced employee at Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has accused its Commissioner Mansoor Ali of sexual, mental and physical harassment.

The employee, who is working as a typist, filed her complaint to Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on Saturday. The same was registered at the Urwa Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 354 and 354 (A) of Indian Penal Code on Sunday, January 7. The complaint is under investigation, police said.

Mr. Ali took charge as the MUDA Commissioner on June 21, 2023.

Three years ago, a case of dowry harassment was registered against the then MUDA commissioner in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station. The compliant had been filed by his wife.

