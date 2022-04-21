MU to confer honourary doctorate on three

Hemavathi Heggade, Harikrishna Punarooru, and Devadas Kapikad are the recipients

Hemavathi Heggade, wife of Shri Kshetra Dharmastala Peetadhipati Veerendra Heggade; former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishad Harikrishna Punarooru, and Tulu actor Devadas Kapikad will receive honorary doctorate during the convocation of Mangaluru University on Saturday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will present the honorary doctorates. He will also confer Doctor of Science on Shivananda Nayak, Professor, Subbaiah Institute of Medical Sciences, Shivamogga, for the latter’s thesis on “Type 2 Diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases.” The Governor will also present gold medals and cash prizes to 109 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said the Governor for the first time will deliver presidential address, following amendments brought to the statute related to convocation. Supreme Court judge S. Abdul Nazeer will deliver the convocation address on “Education and Democracy”, he said.

Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma said 27,134 passed in the year 2020-21 of which 21,134 are UG students, 5,826 are PG students and 21 are postgraduate diploma students.

As many as 152 students from science, arts, commerce and education streams will receive Doctor of Philosophy. It includes 16 foreign nationals – three from Afghanistan, eight from Yemen, two from Ethiopia and one each from Indonesia, Ghana and Iraq. As many as 52 will be given gold medals, which includes visually impaired MA political science graduate Anvith. Fifty-seven students will receive cash prizes.

A total of 191 students have got ranks of which 99 are from UG and 99 from PG courses. Highest of 74 students are from science stream, followed by 68 from commerce stream, 35 from arts and 15 from education stream. These rank holders, gold medal and cash prize winners, PHD and DSC candidates will receive degrees in person, while other students will get it by post, Mr. Dharma said.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan will attend the convocation, Mr. Yadapadithaya said.