M.Tech student dies in accident in Manipal

December 16, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old first year M.Tech student died and two classmates were injured after they fell off their motorcycle near Tiger Circle in Manipal of Udupi district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manipal police gave name of the deceased as Nikhil, 23, of Shivamogga. The injured persons are Nihal and G. Mahendra.

The police said Nihal was riding the motorcycle with Nikhil and Mahendra as pillion. They were going towards Udupi from Kela Parkala. Around 1.30 a.m. Nikhil lost control over the vehicle and hit the road median. They fell off the motorcycle. Nikhil died before he was taken to the hospital at 2.10 a.m. The Manipal police registered a case for the offence punishable under Sections 279, 304 (A) and 338 of Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US