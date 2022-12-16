  1. EPaper
M.Tech student dies in accident in Manipal

December 16, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old first year M.Tech student died and two classmates were injured after they fell off their motorcycle near Tiger Circle in Manipal of Udupi district on Friday.

The Manipal police gave name of the deceased as Nikhil, 23, of Shivamogga. The injured persons are Nihal and G. Mahendra.

The police said Nihal was riding the motorcycle with Nikhil and Mahendra as pillion. They were going towards Udupi from Kela Parkala. Around 1.30 a.m. Nikhil lost control over the vehicle and hit the road median. They fell off the motorcycle. Nikhil died before he was taken to the hospital at 2.10 a.m. The Manipal police registered a case for the offence punishable under Sections 279, 304 (A) and 338 of Indian Penal Code.

