MSNIM hosts Mangaluru Entrepreneurs’ Day to energise entrepreneurial landscape in Mangaluru

March 01, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) hosted the second edition of Mangaluru Entrepreneurs’ Day, titled Ideation ’24, on Thursday at its premises in Bondel in its effort to invigorate the entrepreneurial landscape in Mangaluru.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Ananthesh V. Prabhu inaugurated the event in the presence of Women’s National Education Society (WNES) president Manel Annappa Nayak and others.

The occasion also marked the 111th birth anniversary of Manel Srinivas Nayak, a distinguished educationist and former MLA, in whose honour the MSNIM is named.

The Mangaluru Entrepreneurs’ Day aims to inspire budding entrepreneurs, provide networking opportunities, and bring together business owners, investors, and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and build partnerships.

Its goal is to promote entrepreneurship and encourage people to start and grow their businesses in Mangaluru, which will result in job creation and the economic growth of the region. Entrepreneurs, academicians, policymakers, start-ups, prospective entrepreneurs, representatives of trade organisations and students attended the event.

Mr. Prabhu said entrepreneurial success stems from purpose, innovation, and an unwavering ‘never-give-up’ attitude. “An entrepreneur is someone who dares to dream big. The entrepreneurial journey is often fraught with challenges, resembling a roller-coaster ride. Nevertheless, the satisfaction derived from creating job opportunities is unparalleled,” he said.

Mr. Nayak said the entrepreneurial journey is considerably facilitated in contemporary times, thanks to the presence of incubation centers. “Identifying a market gap and diligently endeavouring to address it is the essence of entrepreneurship nowadays,” he said. He urged students to engage with industrialists through various business associations and chambers of commerce.

Three sessions formed part of the event, ‘Identifying Entrepreneurial Gaps and Building Ideas,’ ‘Financing your Ideas,’ and ‘Opportunities in Rural Entrepreneurship and Social Entrepreneurship.’ Institute’s first director G.V. Shenoy, governing body members K.V. Raghav Kamath and Vathika Pai, WNES Governing Council Member Ajith Kamath and others were present.

