MSNIM hosts inter-collegiate competitions to celebrate Vigilance Awareness Week

Published - October 26, 2024 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

This year’s theme was ‘Culture of Integrity for the Nation’s Prosperity.’ The initiative aims to raise public awareness about corruption and encourage collective efforts to combat it

The Hindu Bureau

Ashish Bhat, Ifham, Vignesh, Prasanna, and Shashank from Trisha Vidya College of Commerce and Management, Katpadi, secured the first prize in the quiz competition conducted at MRPL-MSNIM Vigilance Awareness Competitions 2024 on Thursday, October 24. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Yashas R., Charan Holla, Yash T. Bhatt, Manvi Anchan, Manoj Karanth, Vaishakh Shettigar, Riya, and Ashlesh Somanna from NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte, won first prize in the street play competition. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM), Bondel, in association with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), hosted the MRPL-MSNIM Vigilance Awareness Competitions 2024 as part of MRPL’s Vigilance Awareness Week on Thursday, October 24.

This year’s theme was ‘Culture of Integrity for the Nation’s Prosperity.’ The initiative aims to raise public awareness about corruption and encourage collective efforts to combat it. Competitions included quizzes, poster making, essay writing (Online), street play, and elocution. Students from degree colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts participated.

MRPL Chief Vigilance Officer Ganesh S. Bhat distributed prizes to winners in the presence of Women’s National Education Society President Manel Annappa Nayak, MRPL’s Chief General Manager (Vigilance) Lakshmeesh Bhat and others.

Mr. Bhat emphasised the significance of vigilance in all sectors and the non-negotiable nature of integrity. Mr. Nayak highlighted the role of vigilance in upholding integrity within the oil and petroleum industries.

Winners

Ashish Bhat, Ifham, Vignesh, Prasanna and Shashank, Trisha Vidya College of Commerce & Management, Katpadi, won the first prize in the quiz while Dhanush, Deeksha, Chaya, Anirudh and Rakshita, Poornaprajna College, Udupi won the second prize, and Revanth, Preethi, Chitrashree, N. Deepthi and Dhanyashree, Mangalore University, Konaje, won the third prize.

In the poster competition, M. Sinchana Subhas and T. Srijan Shetty, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte won the first prize while Hrushikesh and Gautham Yogesh, SDM College, Mangaluru won the second prize and Rakshitha J. Shetty, and Gouthami, Maps College, Mangaluru, won the thid prize.

Vaishnavi, Shree Gokarnanatheshwara College, Mangaluru, Lipishree, St. Agnes College, Mangaluru and K G Inchara, Sri JCBM College, Sringeri won the first three prizes in Essay writing.

Yashas R., Charan Holla, Yash T. Bhatt, Manvi Anchan, Manoj Karanth, Vaishakh Shettigar, Riya and Ashlesh Somanna, NMAMIT, Nitte won the first prize in street play, while Hithesh, Sumalakshmi, Varsha, Swasthik, Preetham, Sumithra, Bhoomika and Pushpak, Shree Gokarnanatheshwara College won the second and Bhuvan, Karthik, Shravya J. Shetty, Ayushi Nayak, Shraddha Hebbar, Nikitha, Nashanth and Pranith, Trisha Vidya College won the third prize.

Freeda and R. Pranitha, Besant Evening College, Mangaluru and Aisiri, Canara First Grade College, Mangaluru, won the first three prizes in elocution competition.

