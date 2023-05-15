ADVERTISEMENT

MSNIM conducts international conference on ‘Sustainability in Industry 4.0’ in Mangaluru

May 15, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Over 120 delegates comprising faculty members, research scholars and students of various educational institutions, had participated in the conference. Forty eight papers were received from nine States and seven countries

The Hindu Bureau

Women’s National Education Society president, Manel Annappa Nayak, presents a memento to A.M. Khan, Professor and Chairperson, Electronics Department, Mangalore University, at the valedictory of an International Conference on Sustainability in India 4.0 organised by Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) in Mangaluru on May 11. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM), in association with Limkokwing University, Malaysia, organised a one-day hybrid international conference on ‘Sustainability in Industry 4.0’ on Thursday, May 11, at the Institute premises here.

Industry 4.0 refers to the Fourth Industrial Revolution presently taking place globally, characterised by rapid change in technology, industries, societal patterns and processes due to increasing inter-connectivity and smart automation.

Over 120 delegates comprising faculty members, research scholars and students of various educational institutions, participated in the conference. Forty eight papers were received from nine States and seven countries, namely, the UAE, Malaysia, UK, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Nigeria.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya, Officiating Vice Chancellor of Limkokwing University, Malaysia, Abdul Jamal Abd Hamid, Director and CTO of PrimeSophic Technologies Durgadas Shetty and Women’s National Education Society President Manel Annappa Nayak inaugurated the conference.

Prof. Yadapadithaya said that people in an organisation should have a ‘clock-building phenomenon’, which is the ability to generate many great ideas over a long period of time. Prof. Hamid observed that digital transformation has changed the core functioning of business and is a call to human progress. Mr. Shetty said predictive analytics, cloud computing and dynamic scheduling bring solutions for sustainability.

The day-long conference that comprised panel discussions concluded with a valedictory programme attended by Mangalore University Chairman of Electronics Department A.M. Khan, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Limkokwing University Omar Amer Abouabdalla and Institute Governing body member Raghav Kamath.

Dr. Khan said humans are running after technology and not sustainability. “In the olden days, sustainability meant environment and labour laws; but now, after digitalisation, sustainability is all about innovation and how effectively we utilise resources,” he said. Dr. Abouabdalla said technology cannot solve all challenges and replace humans in the work environment.

Institute Director Molly S. Chaudhuri and others were present.

