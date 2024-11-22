ADVERTISEMENT

MSNIM and MRPL organise intercollegiate competitions on ‘Say no to plastic’ theme

Published - November 22, 2024 07:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ashish Bhat, Ifham Ahamed and Vignesh Kini from Trisha Vidya College of Commerce and Management, Katpadi, won the first prize in the quiz competition at an intercollegiate competition in Mangaluru on November 15. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

S. Gautham Yogesh, Nikil Salian, SDM College of Business Management, Mangaluru, won the first prize in face painting competition at an intercollegiate competition in Mangaluru on November 15. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shareena Naik and Swasthika Naik, Vivekananda College, Puttur, won the first prize in the collage competition at an intercollegiate competition in Mangaluru on November 15.. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mrudula and Sindhu, Swastika National Business School, Mangaluru, won the first prize in Rangoli competition at an intercollegiate competition in Mangaluru on November 15. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

S. Mithali and Sapta S. Pavoor, Canara Engineering College, Mangaluru, won the first prize in the poster making competition at an intercollegiate competition in Mangaluru on November 15.. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) jointly organised intercollegiate competitions under their mission life programme, ‘Say no to single-use plastic’, aimed at raising awareness among the youth in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competitions included quizzes, collage making, poster making, face painting, and Rangoli. The five-month initiative, launched on June 5 during World Environment Day concluded with a valedictory and prize distribution ceremony on November 15, on the institute premises. Women’s National Education Society president Manel Annappa Nayak, MRPL chief general manager (corporate branding and communication) Rudolph V.J. Noronha, and others attended.

During the five months, MSNIM students visited 55 colleges for online quiz competitions and received around 2,800 responses from undergraduate students in the two districts. The top three students from each college were selected for the final round at the institute campus on November 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Noronha urged students to find innovative solutions to save the environment and lead by example in saying no to single-use plastics. Mr. Nayak highlighted the environmental threat posed by eight million tonnes of plastic entering oceans annually. He advocated for responsible disposal of plastic and emphasised the role of youth in embracing sustainable practices. Institute director Molly S. Chaudhuri, associate professor Reema Agnes Frank, and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prize Winners

Quiz: Ashish Bhat, Ifham Ahamed, Vignesh Kini, Trisha Vidya College of Commerce & Management, Katpadi, First; Dhanya Ravi, K. Ruthran, C. Anvith, SDM College of Business Management, Mangaluru, Second and K.S. Dhyanesh P.N. Somanna, Raghavendra Sharma, Vivekananda College, Puttur, Third.

Collage: Shareena Naik, Swasthika Naik, Vivekananda College, First; Anvitha, Arifa, Besant Evening College, Mangaluru, Second and S. Dhanushree, Nireeksha, Shree Gokarnanatheshwara College, Mangaluru, Third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poster: S. Mithali, Sapta S. Pavoor, Canara Engineering College, Mangaluru, First; Nisma Ayath, Ashmitha Pereira, Besant Evening College, Second and Rishi, Sowmya, Poornaprajna College, Udupi, Third.

Face Painting: S. Gautham Yogesh, Nikil Salian, SDM College of Business Management, Mangaluru, First; V. Sudhamshu, Rithiksha, Vivekananda College, Second and V. Rakshitha V, M.R. Prithvi, Besant Evening College, Third.

Rangoli: Mrudula, Sindhu, Swastika National Business School, Mangaluru, First; Shravya, Archana, Government First Grade College, Mangaluru, Second and Chinthana, Vamshika, Vivekananda College, Third.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US