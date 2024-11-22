MSNIM and MRPL organise intercollegiate competitions on ‘Say no to plastic’ theme

Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) jointly organised intercollegiate competitions under their mission life programme, ‘Say no to single-use plastic’, aimed at raising awareness among the youth in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

The competitions included quizzes, collage making, poster making, face painting, and Rangoli. The five-month initiative, launched on June 5 during World Environment Day concluded with a valedictory and prize distribution ceremony on November 15, on the institute premises. Women’s National Education Society president Manel Annappa Nayak, MRPL chief general manager (corporate branding and communication) Rudolph V.J. Noronha, and others attended.

During the five months, MSNIM students visited 55 colleges for online quiz competitions and received around 2,800 responses from undergraduate students in the two districts. The top three students from each college were selected for the final round at the institute campus on November 15.

Mr. Noronha urged students to find innovative solutions to save the environment and lead by example in saying no to single-use plastics. Mr. Nayak highlighted the environmental threat posed by eight million tonnes of plastic entering oceans annually. He advocated for responsible disposal of plastic and emphasised the role of youth in embracing sustainable practices. Institute director Molly S. Chaudhuri, associate professor Reema Agnes Frank, and others were present.

Prize Winners

Quiz: Ashish Bhat, Ifham Ahamed, Vignesh Kini, Trisha Vidya College of Commerce & Management, Katpadi, First; Dhanya Ravi, K. Ruthran, C. Anvith, SDM College of Business Management, Mangaluru, Second and K.S. Dhyanesh P.N. Somanna, Raghavendra Sharma, Vivekananda College, Puttur, Third.

Collage: Shareena Naik, Swasthika Naik, Vivekananda College, First; Anvitha, Arifa, Besant Evening College, Mangaluru, Second and S. Dhanushree, Nireeksha, Shree Gokarnanatheshwara College, Mangaluru, Third.

Poster: S. Mithali, Sapta S. Pavoor, Canara Engineering College, Mangaluru, First; Nisma Ayath, Ashmitha Pereira, Besant Evening College, Second and Rishi, Sowmya, Poornaprajna College, Udupi, Third.

Face Painting: S. Gautham Yogesh, Nikil Salian, SDM College of Business Management, Mangaluru, First; V. Sudhamshu, Rithiksha, Vivekananda College, Second and V. Rakshitha V, M.R. Prithvi, Besant Evening College, Third.

Rangoli: Mrudula, Sindhu, Swastika National Business School, Mangaluru, First; Shravya, Archana, Government First Grade College, Mangaluru, Second and Chinthana, Vamshika, Vivekananda College, Third.