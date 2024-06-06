ADVERTISEMENT

MSNIM and MRPL launch ‘Mission LiFE’ to mark World Environment Day

Updated - June 06, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 05:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Chief Vigilance Officer Ganesh Bhat planting a sapling to mark World Environment Day at the Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management at Bondel in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM), in association with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) launched the Government of India’s ‘Mission LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) programme to mark the World Environment Day on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of “saying no“ to single-use plastics among the youth of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, said MRPL Chief Vigilance Officer Ganesh Bhat at the programme organised on the institute campus in Bondel here.

Mr. Bhat, Mangalore CII chairman and Women’s National Education Society governing council member Ajith Kamath, MRPL General Manager (Vigilance) Laxmish Bhat, and other dignitaries also planted tree saplings on the institute premises on the occasion.

Speaking further, Mr. Bhat emphasised the value of the environment and encouraged the younger generation to take responsibility for its protection. “The environment is a precious resource that belongs to the commonwealth. Unfortunately, it is overused and exploited. When we try to protect it, we often do not take ownership. Synthetic textiles and plastic are the two major pollutants, harming landfills and waterbodies, and affecting all living creatures,“ he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kamath stressed the importance of implementing environmental sustainability governance (ESG) in various industries. He called for better integration of humans with the environment for a sustainable future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US