MSNIM and MRPL launch ‘Mission LiFE’ to mark World Environment Day

Updated - June 06, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 05:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Chief Vigilance Officer Ganesh Bhat planting a sapling to mark World Environment Day at the Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management at Bondel in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM), in association with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) launched the Government of India’s ‘Mission LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) programme to mark the World Environment Day on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of “saying no“ to single-use plastics among the youth of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, said MRPL Chief Vigilance Officer Ganesh Bhat at the programme organised on the institute campus in Bondel here.

Mr. Bhat, Mangalore CII chairman and Women’s National Education Society governing council member Ajith Kamath, MRPL General Manager (Vigilance) Laxmish Bhat, and other dignitaries also planted tree saplings on the institute premises on the occasion.

Speaking further, Mr. Bhat emphasised the value of the environment and encouraged the younger generation to take responsibility for its protection. “The environment is a precious resource that belongs to the commonwealth. Unfortunately, it is overused and exploited. When we try to protect it, we often do not take ownership. Synthetic textiles and plastic are the two major pollutants, harming landfills and waterbodies, and affecting all living creatures,“ he said.

Mr. Kamath stressed the importance of implementing environmental sustainability governance (ESG) in various industries. He called for better integration of humans with the environment for a sustainable future.

