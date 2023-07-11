MSN Institute of Management opens research centre

July 11, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) on Saturday got MSNIM Research Centre opened at the hands of Manjappa Sarathy, Director of Research and Consultancy, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, at the institute campus in Bondel here.

Women’s National Education Society president Manel Annappa Nayak presided the programme attended by society secretary Jeevandas Narayan, Institute Director Molly S. Chaudhuri and Sahyadri Professor Ravindra R. Kaikini.

The centre will guide PhD students by offering classes on academic research subjects and the tools used in research. It is equipped with good reference materials and e-resources for conducting research in management and other multidisciplinary areas, said a release.

Mr. Sarathy said, “Interdisciplinary research is essential to ease people’s lives. The benefits can reach people only when scientists and managers work together. A scientist can show us how to generate energy using hydropower, but it is the management people who can effectively manage and distribute it to consumers.”

Stating that start-ups play an important role in innovation, industry competition, and collaboration, Mr. Sarathy said the Karnataka government would support 10,000 start-ups with ₹25-30 lakh in funding each. Each institution should have incubation centres where different schemes are available for research, like mini projects and minor projects that are funded by AICTE and UGC.

An experimental workshop on Structural Equation Modeling using SmartPLS Software was conducted by Institute Assistant Professor Shilpi Saha attended by 45 academicians.