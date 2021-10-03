MSLC to hold various events in city today

Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSLC) has organised a host of activities in the city on Sunday to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. All the events will be held between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

A walk and a cycle rally have been organised from A.B. Shetty Circle to Mangala stadium. A vintage cars and bikes carnival will be organised at A.B. Shetty Circle. Cultural events, a street festival, and a live art exhibition will be held at Mangala stadium.

A drawing competition will be organised at Mangala stadium for those aged below 15 and those between 15 and 21 years. Topics will be announced on the spot. The public will be allowed to visit the ICCC at the Mangaluru City Corporation building in Lalbagh from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the live art programme, MSCL will provide canvas and paints. Brushes will have to be brought by the participants, a MSCL release said.