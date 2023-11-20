MSCL will develop Yemme Kere ground at a cost of ₹2 crore, says Mayor

November 20, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said here on Monday that Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) will develop the Yemme Kere ground and build some facilities there at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the new swimming pool, built on a portion of the same ground, which will be inaugurated on November 24, the Mayor said locals have demanded proper levelling of the remaining portion of the ground for outdoor sports events. They have also demanded installing of flood lights and the construction of a gallery. The MSCL will take up those works. The city corporation will form a committee to discuss on the facilities required to be built on the ground and prepare an action plan.

The swimming pool, built at a cost of ₹24.94 crores, will be inaugurated by the Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath will preside over the inaugural session.

