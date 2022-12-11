MSCL releases upgraded ‘1touchmangaluru’ application

December 11, 2022 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

To provide all utility related services in one place, Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has upgraded the ‘1touchmangaluru’ app developed by it and has released it for people’s use.

People can presently pay property tax, water and electricity bills using the app. Complaints regarding non-collection of solid waste from the doorsteps can also be filed.

The app is being further developed to add more services like filing applications for trade license and its renewal, and filing applications for obtaining birth and death certificates.

MSCL General Manager (Technical) Arun Prabha said the MSCL is working on developing the app as a one point source for citizens to apply for services and for filing grievances. “More services will be added shortly,” Mr. Prabha told The Hindu.

This app was developed in February 2022 and its new third version was released a few days ago. So far, as many as 600 people have downloaded the app. Users have to register their email, mobile number and enter the password to access different features of the app.

A popular feature is the one related to waste management. Here citizens can lodge a complaint relating to burning of garbage in public places, non-sweeping of roads, non lifting of roadside garbage dump, not removing dead animals, non removal of construction debris and seeking weed removal. The complainant has to scan the QR code fixed outside the house. Or he/she can upload photograph of the location, which will give the geographical coordinates of the place on the app.

By taking GPS data from city bus operators, MSCL is providing information about the running of 260 city buses on the link ‘Intelligent Transport Management’.

On clicking on ‘Property Tax’, ‘Water Bill Payment’ and ‘MESCOM’ features, the app takes the user to the online systems of Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru Electricty Supply Company Limited related to the payment of property tax, water and electricity bills. “An additional avenue has been created for citizens for making the online payment,” Mr. Prabha said.

The feature ‘Incident Reporting’ can be used to report on accidents and other incidents and seek help.

There is also a feature called ‘Tourism’ in which places like St. Aloysius Chapel, Tannirbavi beach, Kadri Park and Mangaladevi temple have been listed with details on how people can explore the same. There are other features like ‘Weather’, ‘Survey’ , ‘Events’ and ‘Feedback’ on the app.