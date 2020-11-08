MSCL proposes to develop 8.5 km cycling route in city

Mangaluru

08 November 2020 00:58 IST

Various clubs had called for creating such a route in Mangaluru

To promote the concept of safe cycling, Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has proposed to the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) of the State government to develop, on pilot basis, a 8.5 km cycling route that passes through narrow lanes of the city.

Representatives of various cycling clubs in the city had urged MSCL and the Mangaluru City Corporation to create a cycling route in the city during the recent ‘Cycles4Change’ challenge, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs here.

Mangaluru is among nine cities in the State which participated in the event held recently. The DULT has committed to fund all the pilot plans of the nine cities.

Advertising

Advertising

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, MSCL in-charge Managing Director and Commissioner of Manglauru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar said that the route will start from Lalbagh and end at Jeppu. “Except at a few places where the route goes through narrow lanes, the route in general is relatively wide and safe for cycling,” he said. As it connects a number of schools and colleges, this route can be used by students to cycle to their institutions. “This route goes well with our dream of making students cycle to schools and colleges,” he said.

Except for residents of the area, others can be asked to use cycles for commuting on this route, he said. Mr. Sridhar said MSCL made this proposal following feedback received during an ongoing ‘Cycle for Commute’ survey.

MSCL has proposed improvement of bicycle infrastructure on the route. A detailed project report will be sent to DULT on Monday, he said.

Architect and adviser to MSCL Niren Jain said the route has been proposed after considering feedback that narrow roads are safe for cycling.

MSCL is working with a vision to promote cycling and walking and lessen carbon footprint. The MCC and the city police will be largely involved in developing safe bicycle routes, he added.

Lauding the MSCL’s proposal, Ganesh Nayak, secretary of Mangalore Bicycle Club, said this is a positive development in the city where the number of cyclists is gradually increasing.

Having safe cycling routes will develope confidence in parents to allow their children to use cycles. “It will help to get back to the good old days when people cycled a lot,” Mr. Nayak added.