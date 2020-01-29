MSCL, IGBC sign MoU for green building movement

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for giving a boost to the green building movement and sustainable development in Mangaluru.

Mohammed Nazeer, Managing Director of MSCL, and D.B. Mehta, Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter of IGBC, signed the MoU here on Tuesday.

The MoU envisages a joint assessment study to evaluate the green criteria of Mangaluru as per IGBC Green Cities (existing) rating system. It also aims at capacity building of professionals involved in the development of Mangaluru as a smart and a green city.

Mr. Mehta said MSCL and IGBC will work towards developing green buildings in Mangaluru.

The two parties will work together towards incentivising green buildings rating system to suit various types of construction projects, he said.

Mr. Mehta said that MSCL and IGBC will jointly organise training and awareness programmes on green construction.

He said that there is a need for the State government to bring out a ‘green policy’. In addition, a city-level green policy is also required.

The IGBC will start a dialogue with the government on the same, Mr. Mehta said.

Mr. Nazeer said that the MSCL replaced conventional lights with LED lights in 27 government buildings in the city six months ago as part of its green initiative.

It will save between 50% and 52% savings in energy per annum in addition to bringing down the carbon footprint, he added.