M.S. Moodithaya takes charge as V-C of Nitte (Deemed to be University)

May 31, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

M.S. Moodithaya, who was Pro Vice-Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, on Wednesday took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

He had earlier worked as the Registrar and Director (Global Initiatives) of the university. He had also served as the director of K.S. Hegde Institute of Management, Nitte, as the principal of NSAM First Grade College and taught at SDM College of Business Management, Mangaluru, MGM College Udupi, and Mysore University, PG Centre, Davangere. He did his graduation in commerce and PG in cost accounting from the University of Mysore. He got his doctoral degree from Mangalore University and did his post-doctoral studies at University of Pennsylvania, U.S.

During his academic career spanning over four decades, Mr. Moodithaya has published several articles in peer reviewed journals, published 10 books, and completed more than a dozen research projects funded by organisations like Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, Karnataka State Agriculture and Marketing Board, NABARD, Ford Foundation, ICSSR, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, Ministry of Finance, Government of India UPenn Global Engagement Fund etc. He has also guided and produced PhDs on contemporary issues in management such as Financial Inclusion, Corporate Philanthropy and Quality Management Systems, a release from the university said.

He has been a visiting professor to varsities like University of Pennsylvania, U.S.; Erasmus University, Netherlands, Makerere University, Uganda, National University of Philippines, University of New England etc., it said.