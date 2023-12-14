‘MS Bolette’ cruise vessel with 704 tourists calls on New Mangalore Port

December 14, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines vessel “MS Bolette” arrived at New Mangalore Port on Thursday morning thus becoming the second cruise vessel calling on Mangaluru this cruise season.

The Bahamas-flagged ship, carrying 704 passengers and 645 crew members, docked alongside berth No. 4 in the port. The vessel’s last ports of call were Mumbai and Mormugao Port.

The cruise passengers were given a traditional welcome to the tunes of “Chende“ and “Tiger Dance” upon disembarking from the ship. Various arrangements were made to ensure comfortable and pleasant experience of cruise passengers, including medical screenings, multiple immigration and customs counters for swift movement, and buses and special taxis for transportation in and around the city, selfie stand by the Ministry of Tourism, Meditation Centre by Ministry of AYUSH, free WiFi and Virtual Reality Experience Zone by NMPA in the international cruise lounge.

Tourists visited different tourist destinations, including Karkala Gomateshwara, Moodbidri Thousand Pillar Basadi, Soans Farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Kadri Gokarnanatha Temple, St Alloysius Chapel, and the local markets.

The vessel departed at 5 p.m. for the Cochin port.