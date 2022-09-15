MRPL wins energy technology awards

MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh (third from right) receives SAKSHAM Award 2019-20 for Best Furnace Efficiency and the Best Innovation in Refinery Award for 2021-22 in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) has been conferred with two prestigious awards at the 25th Energy Technology meet held at Mumbai on Thursday.

MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh and Chief General Managers V. Nandakumar and M. Sudhir Pai received the awards from Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State, MOPNG, Rameshwar Teli in the presence of dignitaries and more than 1,000 delegates from all the PSU and Private Petroleum Refineries and various stakeholders at the programme.

The refinery won SAKSHAM Award 2019-20 for Best Furnace Efficiency and the Best Innovation in Refinery Award for 2021-22. The Centre for High Technology of MOPNG has hosted the 25th edition of Energy Technology Meet, said a release from MRPL.