MRPL to spend ₹1 crore for endosulfan victims

September 29, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has given to State Government its letter of intent to give ₹1 crore to buy equipment and vehicles for endosulfan victims.

The District Health Department has proposed to use this amount for the purchase of four new mobile treatment vehicles, which will be fitted with physiotherapy and other basic treatment equipment.

They have also planned to purchase two ambulance-type vehicles for ferrying victims to and from rehabilitation centres. They are taking some basic equipment to strengthen facilities at rehabilitation centres in Koila and Panaje in Puttur taluk, Kokkada and Kaniyur in Belthangady taluk, Vitla in Bantwal taluk, and Bellare in Sullia taluk.

Physiotherapy units in taluk hospitals in Sullia, Belthangady, and Puttur and in community health centres in Moodbidri and Vitla are also being strengthened.

So far, a total of 4,462 endosulfan victims have been identified in Dakshina Kannada, of which 3,757 with disability of over 25% are getting a monthly stipend from the government.

The letter of intent was presented by MRPL Executive Director Shyamprasad Kamath to District Health and Family Welfare Officer Thimmayya on September 26.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, MRPL Chief General Manager (Admin) A. Manoj Kumar, District Endosulfan Nodal officer Naveenchandra Kulal, and MRPL Group General Manager (HR) Krishna Hegde were present.

