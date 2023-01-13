MRPL to produce ethanol from jowar and cotton waste

January 13, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) will set up in Harihar of Davangere district an unit for the production of second generation Ethanol, said MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh here on Friday, January 13.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Venkatesh said ethanol will be produced by processing the waste from jowar and cotton crops. “We have the land. We are waiting for environmental clearance,” Mr. Venkatesh said and added that the new plant would be operational by 2025. The new plant will produce 60,000 litres of ethanol per day, he said.

Director (Refinery) Sanjay Varma said the new ethanol production plant will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹1,100 crore. The MRPL is looking to meet demand for ethanol. Presently, 10% of fuel is being blended with ethanol and this is set to increase to 20%, he said.

Changing scenario

To meet the post-COVID-19 challenge and reduce the country’s import dependence, Mr. Varma said the MRPL has planned to set up units for the production of chemicals that the country needs, which include ‘speciality chemicals’ and ‘agro intermediates’, in the fourth phase expansion of MRPL. “We are looking at crude to chemicals scenario,” he said.

Mr. Venkatesh said the MRPL has sought 850 acres of land in Kuthethur and adjoining areas for the fourth phase expansion. Another 120 acres have been sought for setting up a rehabilitation colony. The land acquisition process has been questioned before the Supreme Court, he said.

Emphasising on the commitment of MRPL to environment protection, Mr. Venkatesh and Mr. Varma said the MRPL has been following all the norms and have taken necessary steps to ensure that there is no air, water and sound pollution in the vicinity of MRPL. “We are a responsible PSU and we believe in going beyond compliance,” Mr. Varma said and added that the working of various units of the plant in Mangaluru was being constantly monitored by Ministry of Environment and Forest, Central and State Pollution Control Boards. The PSU has spent ₹250 crore for environment protection, he said.

On the acquisition of land for setting up green buffer zone in Jokatte and adjoining areas, Mr. Venkatesh said the talks were with authorities concerned and it was yet to be formalised. “There is no resistance to acquisition of land. As a company, we are for people,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

Pilot plant to produce painkiller product to be set up

The MRPL will set up a pilot plant for producing Iso Butyl Benzene, which is used for manufacture of painkiller Ibuprofen, in Mangaluru.

MRPL Director (Refinery) Sanjay Varma said the product has been developed following research by researches from MRPL in association with National Chemical Laboratory, Pune. “We have the patent for this product. It is among the few patents we have obtained,” Mr. Varma said.

Mr. Varma said it will take about 18 months to operationalise the pilot plant. “Seeing the results, we will consider having a full-fledged plant,” he said.