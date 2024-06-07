ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL to plant over 8,000 tree saplings this year

Published - June 07, 2024 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., in association with the DKZP Higher Primary School planted over 200 tree saplings to mark the World Environment Day on Thursday, at Borugudde-Thokur near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) on Thursday, planted about 200 saplings on the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School, Borugudde, premises to mark World Environment Day.

The company also distributed another 500 saplings to its flagship retail outlet Brand HiQ to be planted in their fuel station premises. MRPL has plans to plant 8,000 saplings in all during the current year in its premises and surroundings, said a release.

The MRPL Environment Team said the tree sapling plantation activity would continue throughout the year in and around the refinery, nearby schools and neighbouring villages. Around 2,000 plants belonging to endangered species would be planted in the marshy area near MRPL assisted by the horticulture experts of Pilikula Nursery. In addition, some plants belonging to the native species would also be planted in and around the refinery and the township.

This initiative represents a significant step towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment and MRPL anticipates community support to make it a resounding success.

MRPL Chief General Manager M.S. Sudarshan, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s senior environment officer Vijaya Hegde, Range Forest Officer Rajesh Baligar and others were present.

