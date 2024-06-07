GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

MRPL to plant over 8,000 tree saplings this year

Published - June 07, 2024 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., in association with the DKZP Higher Primary School planted over 200 tree saplings to mark the World Environment Day on Thursday, at Borugudde-Thokur near Mangaluru.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., in association with the DKZP Higher Primary School planted over 200 tree saplings to mark the World Environment Day on Thursday, at Borugudde-Thokur near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) on Thursday, planted about 200 saplings on the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School, Borugudde, premises to mark World Environment Day.

The company also distributed another 500 saplings to its flagship retail outlet Brand HiQ to be planted in their fuel station premises. MRPL has plans to plant 8,000 saplings in all during the current year in its premises and surroundings, said a release.

The MRPL Environment Team said the tree sapling plantation activity would continue throughout the year in and around the refinery, nearby schools and neighbouring villages. Around 2,000 plants belonging to endangered species would be planted in the marshy area near MRPL assisted by the horticulture experts of Pilikula Nursery. In addition, some plants belonging to the native species would also be planted in and around the refinery and the township.

This initiative represents a significant step towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment and MRPL anticipates community support to make it a resounding success.

MRPL Chief General Manager M.S. Sudarshan, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s senior environment officer Vijaya Hegde, Range Forest Officer Rajesh Baligar and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / greens / environmental issues / school / endangered species

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.