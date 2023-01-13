MRPL to open 500 retail outlets by 2025

January 13, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The MRPL is set to expand its retail fuel outlets in South India to have 500 outlets by 2025, MRPL Executive Director (Marketing and Projects) B.H.V. Prasad said here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Prasad said the 500 MRPL HiQ outlets will be set up in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. “Our focus is on having more of dealer-owned, dealer-operated outlets,” he said.

7% of country’s production

MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh said MRPL processes about 7% of 250 million tonnes of crude oil processed in the refineries in the county. It produces 135 mega watt of power necessary to run the refinery. While majority of the power is generated using oil and natural gas, six mega watt of power is generated using solar systems, he said.

Director (Refinery) Sanjay Varma said floating solar panels have been set up in about 200 square foot area of the reservoir in Mangalore Special Economic Zone area to meet the power requirements of the company’s Aromatic Complex also located in Mangalore Special Economic Zone area.

Group General Manager (HR) Krishna Hegde said the MRPL has spent a total of ₹150 crore for works taken up as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in the last five years.

Earlier, reporters were taken on a tour of the MRPL refinery. It included a visit to power generation units, the site where desalinated and other water is stored, the polypropylene unit, and the integrated management system of the refinery.