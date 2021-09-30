MRPL to offer door delivery of diesel in Mangaluru

MANGALURU

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) entered into an agreement with PEP Fuels Technologies for door delivery of diesel in Mangaluru. Pep Fuels is a start-up promoted by ONGC, which is a public sector undertaking of the government of India, and is registered with the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Pep Fuels would source diesel from MRPL and deliver the fuel to the doorstep customers using mobile dispensers. This would ease product sourcing and inventory carrying costs for customers.

The company’s online platform enables customers to place and process orders through mobile phones or computers with minimum manual intervention. Based on the performance of this model, MRPL would expand the door delivery service to other towns and cities in the coming days.

MRPL Group General Manager (Marketing) H.C. Sathyanarayana and Pep Fuels Director Tikendra Kumar signed the agreement in the presence of MRPL Executive Director (Projects) B.H.V. Prasad and others on September 30.