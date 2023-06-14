June 14, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Forest Department on June 14 to support restoration of a mangrove forest on Kudumburu rivulet between Baggundi lake and Phalguni (Gurupura) river.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar said the mangroves had been damaged due to accumulation of silt, and dumping of construction and other waste in the rivulet.

The Forest Department has taken up the task of not just restoring the mangrove forest but also planting more seedlings. The area will be fenced and guarded for a period of seven years.

Mr. Kumar said the department will clear debris from the main course of the rivulet and restore the tidal movement of water. Fish bone type of water channels will be created and mangroves would be raised on the bund. “We are not just restoring the damaged mangroves, but also adding mangroves in the stretch,” he said.

MRPL Director (Refinery) Sanjay Varma, who holds additional charge as Managing Director of MRPL, said the company will fund the total cost of ₹16.8 crore, which is excluding tax. “Industrial waste, construction waste and other factors have taken a toll of mangroves. We are happy to associate with the Forest Department in restoration of the mangrove forest,” he said. “The restoration of the mangrove forest will go a long way in stopping pollution of the water body and restore ecology.”

MRPL Chief General Manager (Health and Safety) M.S. Sudharshan, said, “An area of about 7 sq km adjoining the road will be fenced. Watch and ward staff will be posted to stop further dumping of waste. The Forest Department has planned to increase the green cover by having Miyawaki forest in some pockets.”

The duo, along with other officials, took a look at water conservation, recycling and other models related to environment protection prepared by students of Delhi Public School.

