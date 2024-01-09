MRPL sponsors purified drinking water dispensers and passenger seating arrangements at KSRTC Bejai terminal

January 09, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) provided drinking water and passenger seating facilities at the Bejai bus terminal of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Mangaluru on Monday.

MRPL General Manager (CSR) M.H. Malatesh and KSRTC Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty inaugurated the facilities provided at a cost of ₹20.59 lakh out of the corporate social responsibility funds of the refinery.

The existing seating arrangements at the terminal had become old owing to prolonged usage. There was no proper purified drinking water facility either at the terminal. Absence of purified water dispenser could force passengers to buy water bottles resulting in increased plastic waste in the environment, said a release from MRPL.

MRPL CSR team led by Chief General Manager Shri Manoj Kumar and KSRTC officers identified these as the areas where a large number of the public would get benefits. MRPL initiated its CSR scheme to address the situation.

In the current CSR project, MRPL has sponsored steel seating facilities for 300 passengers and two water coolers of 200-litre capacity for travellers at the Bejai terminal.

MRPL Chief General Manager (HR) Krishna Hegde said: “MRPL makes sincere and focussed efforts under its CSR scheme to meet the region’s needs by sponsoring infrastructure and essential services that create maximum beneficial social impact.”

The company has already provided amenities and infrastructures for the benefit of the public under its CSR scheme in more than a hundred places of public use.

