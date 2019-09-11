MRPL resumes refinery operations under Phase III

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has resumed its Phase III refinery operations, the company said on Tuesday.

“Pursuant to emergency measures taken by the company on a war-footing, it has been able to bring stability to the affected pipe rack in the least possible time despite the incessant rainfall hampering work progress. The process of commissioning the Phase III facilities has begun while ensuring safety of all systems,” the company said in a release.

The MRPL had shut down its Phase III units last month as a safety precaution due to minor landslips on its premises following heavy rain. The landslips had affected a pipe rack carrying pipelines between the process units. Hence, the units in the Phase III complex had been shut down temporarily. According to the company, the Phase I and Phase II of the refinery complex as well as the product dispatch facilities remained unaffected and operated normally.