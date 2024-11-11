 />
MRPL receives awards in eight categories in the PRCI conclave

Published - November 11, 2024 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) emerged as a top performer, securing eight awards and finishing among the top three in the “PRCI Excellence Awards” for corporate entities in the recently concluded 18th Global Convention of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), held in Mangaluru.

A release here said MRPL’s awards spanned eight categories, including Best Community Impact Communication, Internal Channel Award, Government Communication Films, Healthcare Communication Films, and Motivational Films among others. The awards were presented by notable personalities such as P. Krishna Bhat, former High Court judge and arbitrator; Ravi Kiran, a celebrated Kannada actor and director; and Mamata Lala, an extreme adventure sports enthusiast.

During the “Chanakya Awards” ceremony on November 8, numerous achievers from across India and abroad were honoured for their contributions to public relations and communication. MRPL’s Group General Manager, Krishna Hegde Miyar, received the “Excellence in Administration” award, while MRPL’s Chief General Manager of Corporate Branding and Communications, Rudolph Noronha, was honoured for “Excellence in Corporate Communication.” These awards were presented by Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Nayak.

