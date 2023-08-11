ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL provides modern tools and equipment to potters in Puttur

August 11, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

MRPL undertook the initiative as part of its Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations in Puttur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. on Friday provided modern tools and equipment to 35 potters to support their craftsmanship, improve their productivity, and increase their income.

The programme was organised as a part of MRPL’s Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, said a release.

General Manager (Public Relations) Rudolph Noronha, Senior Manager Manish Gupta, SCDCC Bank Director Shashi Kumar Rai Baliyottu, Potters’ Cottage Industrial Cooperative Society Chief Executive S. Janardhana Moolya, and Vice-President V. Damodara were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Noronha said, “MRPL through its impactful CSR and CER activities strives to make a difference to the lives of the needy sections of the society.”

He also expressed hope that “MRPL-sponsored modern tools and tackles would go a long way in multiplying income for the potter community and thereby promote environment friendly utensils.”

While 10 potters received electric potter wheels, 25 were provided with design kits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US