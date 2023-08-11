MRPL provides modern tools and equipment to potters in Puttur

August 11, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. on Friday provided modern tools and equipment to 35 potters to support their craftsmanship, improve their productivity, and increase their income.

The programme was organised as a part of MRPL’s Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, said a release.

General Manager (Public Relations) Rudolph Noronha, Senior Manager Manish Gupta, SCDCC Bank Director Shashi Kumar Rai Baliyottu, Potters’ Cottage Industrial Cooperative Society Chief Executive S. Janardhana Moolya, and Vice-President V. Damodara were present.

Mr. Noronha said, “MRPL through its impactful CSR and CER activities strives to make a difference to the lives of the needy sections of the society.”

He also expressed hope that “MRPL-sponsored modern tools and tackles would go a long way in multiplying income for the potter community and thereby promote environment friendly utensils.”

While 10 potters received electric potter wheels, 25 were provided with design kits.