MRPL posts ₹682 crore net loss in Q2 of 2024-25

Published - October 18, 2024 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) on Friday announced posting ₹682 crore net loss in Q2 of 2024-25 as against ₹1,059 crore net profit posted in Q2 of 2023-24. The company had posted ₹66 crore net profit in Q1 of the current financial year.

A release here said that company directors approved the limited reviewed standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter (Q2 FY 2024-25) and half year (H1 FY 2024-25) ended September 30, 2024, during their 266th meeting held on Friday.

During the quarter, MRPL commissioned its Devangonthi Marketing Terminal in Bengaluru on August 24 and made its depot at Elathur in Kerala fully operational dispensing 15,000 kilo litres product a month on month. While MRPL utilised its capacity by 118.3% in Q2, the capacity utilisation had been 117.6% during the half year.

The company earned ₹28,786 crore revenue from operations as against ₹22,844 crore earned in Q2 of 2023-24. The net loss during the first half year was ₹617 crore as against net profit of ₹2,072 crore in the first half of 2023-24.

