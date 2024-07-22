MRPL posts ₹66 crore net profit in Q1 of 2024-25

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), on Monday, announced that it had made ₹66 crore net profit during the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

MRPL’s Board of Directors at their 264th meeting on Monday approved the company’s limited reviewed standalone and consolidated financial results for Q1 ending June 30, said a release.

The company generated a ₹27,289 crore revenue during the Quarter as against ₹24,825 generated during 2023-24 Q1 with ₹101 crore profit before tax as against ₹1,559 crore in Q1 of 2023-24. The net profit in the corresponding previous Q1 was ₹1,013 crore. As against the gross refining margin of US$ 9.81 per bbl in Q1 of the previous fiscal, MRPL achieved US$ 4.70 per bbl GRM in the current Quarter.

During the Quarter, MRPL processed highest crude ever in any month, 1,593.2 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) while the previous highest was 1,557.3 TMT in January 2016. It also dispatched highest ATF in May, 230.416 , TMT while the previous highest was 227.515 TMT in February 2024.

The refinery processed crude oils, Varandey from Russia, in June, Eocene from Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone, in June, and Kalinngrad crude from from Russia in April, for the first time. It also recorded the highest quantum of crude processed during June by processing 1,474.34 TMT as against the previous highest of 1,463.3 TMT in June 2015.

