MRPL organises Hindi Day Celebrations

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 02, 2022 00:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Executive Director (Projects) B.H.V. Prasad speaking after inaugurating the Hindi Hasya Kavi Sammelana organised on September 29, Thursday, in Mangaluru.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) organised Hindi Day Celebrations and Hindi hasya kavi sammelan at its premises on Thursday.

Inaugurating the programme, MRPL Executive Director (Projects) B.H.V. Prasad said language plays a major role in country’s development.

Hindi being the ‘rajbhasha’ of the country, it plays the role as an official language in administration and also bridges the gap between the north and the south in communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to all employees to make efforts to converse in Hindi and use as much Hindi as possible in official communication.

A book containing 186 bilingual forms concerning various departments was released during the programme. Prizes were distributed to the winners in different competitions. A documentary on “The Journey of Hindi implementation in MRPL” was presented.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

B.R. Pal, Chief Manager (Official Language) presented an overview of the activities conducted during the Hindi Fortnight. Krishna Hegde, Chief General Manager (Human Resources), Saumya Chandrasheker, GM (HR) and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app