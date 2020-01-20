MRPL organises cycle rally

Many cyclists participated in a cycle rally organised by MRPL here on Sunday.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, flagged off the rally organised in association with Mangalore Bicycle Club, We Are Cycling, Mangalore Cycling Club, and Cycling Buddies.

The rally, which began at 6.45 a.m., covered 6 km and was organised to create awareness on reducing fuel use to save environment, a MRPL release said.

Meanwhile, Nehru Yuva Kendra Mangaluru, under the Union government, organised the Fit India Cyclothon in association with the Bharat Scouts and Guides and Mangaluru Cycling Club in the city on Saturday.