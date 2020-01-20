Mangaluru

MRPL organises cycle rally

more-in

Many cyclists participated in a cycle rally organised by MRPL here on Sunday.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, flagged off the rally organised in association with Mangalore Bicycle Club, We Are Cycling, Mangalore Cycling Club, and Cycling Buddies.

The rally, which began at 6.45 a.m., covered 6 km and was organised to create awareness on reducing fuel use to save environment, a MRPL release said.

Meanwhile, Nehru Yuva Kendra Mangaluru, under the Union government, organised the Fit India Cyclothon in association with the Bharat Scouts and Guides and Mangaluru Cycling Club in the city on Saturday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 1:10:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/mrpl-organises-cycle-rally/article30602692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY