ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL opens state-of-the-art marketing terminal in Bengaluru

Published - August 28, 2024 06:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. announced commissioning of its marketing terminal on Tuesday at Devanagonthi in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC, on Tuesday announced commissioning of its marketing terminal in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state-of-the-art marketing terminal aims to enhance the availability and distribution of petroleum products, including, petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel, catering to the region’s growing energy demands, said a release.

This new terminal is strategically located at Devangonthi in the eastern part of Bangalore. Equipped with the latest technology and adhering to the highest safety and environmental standards, the project is expected to be a shot in the arm for MRPL to meet its ambitious target of selling 1 million tonnes of fuel through the retail path through its popular brand “MRPL HiQ Auto fuels”. The terminal will also ensure cost-effective placement of ATF near the major airports, including Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath expressed optimism about the terminal’s impact. “This new terminal in Bengaluru is a critical investment in our mission to provide reliable, high-quality fuel to meet the needs of a growing customer base.“

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It underscores our commitment to ensuring energy security while supporting the region’s economic development. We aspire to leverage this terminal to maximize revenue and value for the organization by expanding our retail network and aviation business in this rapidly developing region,” Mr. Kamath added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US