MRPL opens state-of-the-art marketing terminal in Bengaluru

Published - August 28, 2024 06:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. announced commissioning of its marketing terminal on Tuesday at Devanagonthi in Bengaluru.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. announced commissioning of its marketing terminal on Tuesday at Devanagonthi in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC, on Tuesday announced commissioning of its marketing terminal in Bengaluru.

The state-of-the-art marketing terminal aims to enhance the availability and distribution of petroleum products, including, petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel, catering to the region’s growing energy demands, said a release.

This new terminal is strategically located at Devangonthi in the eastern part of Bangalore. Equipped with the latest technology and adhering to the highest safety and environmental standards, the project is expected to be a shot in the arm for MRPL to meet its ambitious target of selling 1 million tonnes of fuel through the retail path through its popular brand “MRPL HiQ Auto fuels”. The terminal will also ensure cost-effective placement of ATF near the major airports, including Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath expressed optimism about the terminal’s impact. “This new terminal in Bengaluru is a critical investment in our mission to provide reliable, high-quality fuel to meet the needs of a growing customer base.“

“It underscores our commitment to ensuring energy security while supporting the region’s economic development. We aspire to leverage this terminal to maximize revenue and value for the organization by expanding our retail network and aviation business in this rapidly developing region,” Mr. Kamath added.

