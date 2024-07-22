ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL opens its HiQ retail outlet in Puttur

Published - July 22, 2024 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), opened its 108th HiQ (High Quality) brand fuel retail outlet at Tenkila on NH 275 Bypass at Puttur on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release here said that the retail outlet ‘Maheshwar Petroleum’ is now set to serve high quality petrol and diesel to customers on this prominent location. MRPL is ONGC’s sole refinery and renowned for HiQ fuels offering best mileage to customers, the release said.

Though a late entrant in the retail outlet domain, HiQ brand retail outlets are now rapidly increasing their presence in Karnataka and North Kerala and are also entering the market in Tamil Nadu region.

Former Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurated the retail outlet in the presence of Puttur MLA Ashok Rai and other senior officials from MRPL.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Maheshwar Petroleum is a Dealer Owned Dealer Operated (DODO) Retail Outlet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US