MRPL opens its HiQ retail outlet in Puttur

Published - July 22, 2024 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), opened its 108th HiQ (High Quality) brand fuel retail outlet at Tenkila on NH 275 Bypass at Puttur on Monday.

A release here said that the retail outlet ‘Maheshwar Petroleum’ is now set to serve high quality petrol and diesel to customers on this prominent location. MRPL is ONGC’s sole refinery and renowned for HiQ fuels offering best mileage to customers, the release said.

Though a late entrant in the retail outlet domain, HiQ brand retail outlets are now rapidly increasing their presence in Karnataka and North Kerala and are also entering the market in Tamil Nadu region.

Former Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurated the retail outlet in the presence of Puttur MLA Ashok Rai and other senior officials from MRPL.

Maheshwar Petroleum is a Dealer Owned Dealer Operated (DODO) Retail Outlet.

