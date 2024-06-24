ADVERTISEMENT

MRPL offers ₹1 crore for permanent daycare centre at Kokkada for endosulfan victims

Published - June 24, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. officials handing over a cheque for ₹1 crore to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and DHO H.R. Thimmaiah in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has provided financial support of ₹1 crore under its corporate social responsibility programme for the construction of a new Palana Kendra (daycare centre) at Kokkada in Belthangady taluk for endosulfan victims.

MRPL officials, Group General Manager (HR) M. Krishna Hegde and Chief GM (Administration) A. Manoj Kumar handed over a cheque to Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah in the presence of Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and others recently in Mangaluru.

The initiative under the Arogya Samrakshan initiative of MRPL is expected to benefit 1,573 endosulfan victims in Belthangady taluk, said a release.

The Health Department had requested MRPL for a permanent building with all of the facilities as currently the centre is being run from a rented premises.

MRPL sanctioned the amount for the new disabled-friendly permanent building for the daycare centre which includes physiotherapy equipment.

The initiative would help the department to provide special clinics and provision of treatment to affected individuals for improving their quality of life.

Mr. Hegde was quoted as saying, “MRPL under it’s Arogya Samrakshan CSR scheme specially focuses on strengthening district administration‘s efforts to provide essential healthcare facilities to the needy sections of the society. Our recent trials to provide artificial limbs to the endosulfan affected have given highly encouraging results.“

