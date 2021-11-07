MRPL, MSNIM host ‘Vigilance Awareness Competitions’

Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management, Bondel, and Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd., hosted the ‘MRPL-MSNIM Vigilance Awareness Competitions 2021’ for students for MRPL’s Vigilance Awareness Week.

The contests were held on an all-India basis online in October. Competitions were conducted in Essay writing (English, Kannada, and Hindi), Poster/E-Poster, Debate and Short Film to create awareness and to curb corruption. The award distribution ceremony was held on Thursday at MSNIM campus. Participants joined in online.

MRPL Chief Vigilance Officer Rajiv Kushwah urged students to complain when they come across corruption to the vigilance organisation. Women’s National Education Society Vice President Manel Annappa Nayak, MSNIM director Molly S. Chaudhuri, MRPL General Manager (Vigilance) Lakshmeesha and others were present.

Vaishnavi, Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology & Management, Udupi; Dipika, National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru; and Fathima, Government First Grade College, Punjalkatte, won the first three prizes in English Essay writing.

Fathima, Govt. First Grade College, Punjalakatte, Jenisha, Alvas College, Moodbidri, and Asma Banu, Government First Grade College, Punjalkatte, won in Hindi Essay writing.

Pruthvi Shetty, Dr. G. Shankar Women’s First Grade College, Udupi, Shameer, Government First Grade College, Punjalkatte, and Shobha, Dr. G. Shankar Women’s First Grade College, Udupi, won in Kannada Essay writing.

Rohit, Global Academy of Technology, Bengaluru, Aisha Panda, Buxi Jagabandhu School, Odisha, and Gowprami, Besant Women’s College, Mangaluru, won in the poster competition.

Chinthan, MSNIM and Kavya, Besant Women’s College, received consolation prizes in the short film category.

Niharika Balthilaya and Bhoomika J.S., Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management; Krishna Prasad and Vaishnavi, Manipal Institute of Management, Manipal; Prathibha Sethi and Nitin Mundra, K.S. Hedge Medical Academy, Mangaluru; and Sunag and Sujatha, Universal Group of Institutions, Bengaluru, won in the debate competition. Mr. Prasad was also adjudged best debater.