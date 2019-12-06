MRPL loads first consignment of pet coke through own rly. siding

Mangalore Refinery (MRPL) on Thursday officially made use of the railway siding facilitated by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, (KRCL) on its premises when it loaded pet coke on a rake of 59 wagons through the mechanised handling facility near Thokur station.

KRCL built the 1.5 km siding on 30 acres of MRPL land in about 24 months to help the refinery reduce dependency on road transport.

MRPL has spent ₹167 crore both for the siding and the mechanised handling facility with the company initially utilising the facility to load pet coke. A release from MRPL here said while supply to nearer destinations would continue through trucks, the siding would be used to supply pet coke to far-off areas, mainly to cement factories in North Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Thursday’s load would move to Ultratech cement factory near Kalaburagi via Hassan.

Transporting pet coke by rail would considerably reduce the load on road transport with a 59 wagon rake transporting 3,600 tonnes replacing an average 225 trucks with each truck’s capacity being 16 tonnes.

MRPL’s Chief Vigilance Officer Rajeev Kushwah inaugurated the wagon loading facility.

KRCL said, on an average, 2,800 tonnes of cargo is generated out of MRPL, an incremental loading of about 1 million tonnes a year.