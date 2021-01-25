MRPL launches state-of-the-art vermicompost facility on campus

Sunil Kumar, Joint Secretary (Refineries), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, inaugurating the first unit of the MRPL’s vermicomposting project in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

25 January 2021 23:57 IST

A state-of-the-art vermicompost facility that can convert 90 tonnes of solid waste into about 24 tonnes of compost was inaugurated on the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) campus here on Monday.

Joint Secretary (Refineries), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sunil Kumar inaugurated the facility that has three vermicompost units set up at a cost of ₹ 1.4 crore, said a release.

Spread over about 2,000 acres of land, MRPL campus generates significant amount of solid waste in the form of fallen leaves, cut grass, vegetable waste and office waste such as paper. MRPL chose vermicomposting technology as a means to converting nearly 90 tonnes per year waste into 24 tonnes of compost, worth about ₹ 12 Lakh. The process thus will not only help MRPL to manage solid waste within campus but will also provide quality manure for more than 500 acres of green belt that it nurtures inside the refinery

Mr. Kumar, who was visiting MRPL, set the vermicomposting process rolling. He appreciated the excellent quality of the newly set up unit. He expressed happiness over the importance being given by MRPL towards environmentally sustainable solid waste management technology.

A special breed of worm Eudrilus eugeniae, also called the African Nightcrawler, is used in the vermicomposting process at MRPL. This species is native to tropical West Africa and is being chosen for this process due to its fecund growth and ability to decompost quickly. Each worm is capable of decomposting 4 kg of solid waste per day.

Led by Managing Director M. Venkatesh, MRPL officials explained to Mr. Kumar the various environmental-friendly initiatives being taken up by the company.

Directors Sanjay Varma and Pomila Jaspal, Chief Vigilance Officer Rajeev Kushwah, Executive Director M. Elango, Chief General Managers U.V. Aithal and M.S. Sudarshan and others were present.