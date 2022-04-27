MRPL launches door delivery of diesel in Mangaluru

The company had entered into an agreement with M/s PEP Fuels, a start-up promoted by ONGC

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) on Tuesday launched door delivery of diesel through mobile dispensers in Mangaluru.

MRPL Director (Refinery) Sanjay Varma inaugurated the facility at a company-owned and company-operated retail outlet in Panambur in the presence of Executive Director (Marketing and Projects) B.H.V. Prasad, Group General Manager H.C. Sathyanarayana and PEP Fuels Co-founder Sandeep Thakur.

This is an app based facility, wherein the customers can download the application ‘Pep Fuels’ from Google Play Store and start ordering.

It is available for those customers/ industries/ large residential societies in Mangaluru, where the consumption of diesel is for their genset or heavy stationary machineries/ equipment and for a minimum quantity of 200 litres.

The customers can also schedule their requirements and accordingly the mobile dispenser will deliver the fuel directly. PEP Fuels delivery is with IOT/ RFID based technology, which reduces the pilferage and losses, said a release.

MRPL has plans to expand the facility with PEP Fuels in others regions also.