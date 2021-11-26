MRPL inks pact for setting up CNG stations

MANGALURU

26 November 2021 00:23 IST

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt. Ltd. for setting up CNG stations in North Kerala and Karnataka.

A release from MRPL here said that MRPL’s Group General Manager (Marketing) H.C. Sathyanarayana and IOAGPL CEO Rajiv Sikka signed the memorandum at Noida.

The agreement is made for establishing CNG stations at MRPL’s retail outlets in North Kerala and Hubballi-Dharwad regions where Indian Oil Adani Gas has obtained licence to establish CNG stations from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

The initiative is expected to enable MRPL to serve its customers with their diverse energy requirements.

The agreement also paves way for MRPL to enter the business of supplying new generation fuels for the intended geographical area.