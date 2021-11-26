Mangaluru

MRPL inks pact for setting up CNG stations

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt. Ltd. for setting up CNG stations in North Kerala and Karnataka.

A release from MRPL here said that MRPL’s Group General Manager (Marketing) H.C. Sathyanarayana and IOAGPL CEO Rajiv Sikka signed the memorandum at Noida.

The agreement is made for establishing CNG stations at MRPL’s retail outlets in North Kerala and Hubballi-Dharwad regions where Indian Oil Adani Gas has obtained licence to establish CNG stations from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

The initiative is expected to enable MRPL to serve its customers with their diverse energy requirements.

The agreement also paves way for MRPL to enter the business of supplying new generation fuels for the intended geographical area.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2021 12:23:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/mrpl-inks-pact-for-setting-up-cng-stations/article37693682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY