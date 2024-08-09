GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MRPL hosts two-day capacity building and training programme

Published - August 09, 2024 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
MRPL inaugurating a two-day capacity building and training programme on vigilance administration attended among others by Central Vigilance Commission Secretary P. Daniel and MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath in Mangaluru on Friday, August 9. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) inaugurated a two-day capacity building and training programme on vigilance administration on Friday, August 9.

Central Vigilance Commissioner Secretary P. Daniel, MRPL managing director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, MRPL Chief Vigilance Officer Ganesh S. Bhat, and others inaugurated the programme being held under the aegis of the CVC in the presence of CVC Director Rajiv Verma, MRPL Director-Refinery Nandakumar V. Pillai, Executive Directors BHV Prasad and B. Sudarshan and others.

Mr. Daniel spoke about the birth and evolution of CVC and its approach to handling challenges. He gave a gist of activities being promoted by the commission and stressed the need to share knowledge, evolve, and leverage the improvements in technology to mitigate corruption.

Chief Vigilance officers of many central public sector enterprises across the country and officers of various organisations involved with Vigilance activities were present on the occasion along with Group General Managers, senior officers and the organising team of MRPL.

