MRPL handles 500th vessel at Single Point Mooring

MT Euroglory from Saudi Arabia unloading crude at MRPL’s Single Point Mooring off Mangaluru coast on Monday.

Mangaluru

16 November 2021 10:08 IST

MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh congratulated Team MRPL on achieving the feat.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. created a milestone on Monday when its Single Point Mooring (SPM) off Mangaluru coast handled the 500th crude oil vessel.

MT Euroglory from Saudi Arabia with 1.35 million tonnes of crude became the 500th vessel to unload the crude at the SPM. The SPM was commissioned in August 2013, with MT Ratna Puja being the first vessel to unload the crude. Since then Team MRPL has successfully unloaded 75.5 million tonnes through 500 vessels in three different categories, namely, Afra Max (below 1 lakh tonne), Suez Max (1.5 lakh tonnes) and VLCC – Very Large Crude Carriers (upto 2.8 lakh tonnes).

MRPL at the SPM has unloaded vessels from countries including Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and also the USA. Team MRPL has bravely withstood various challenges in achieving the incredible feat.

Advertising

Advertising

Till 2012, MRPL unloaded crude through Vessels at Jetty 11 and 12 of New Mangalore Port. Only smaller Vessels with less than 245 metres in length 14 metres in draught could be unloaded at the Jetty. At the SPM however the company is able to attend vessels with 330 metres in length and 22 metres in draught, said a release from MRPL.

MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh congratulated Team MRPL on achieving the feat and thanked teams from operations and maintenance and also service provider M/s Underwater Service Ltd. Directors Pomila Jaspal (Finance) and Sanjay Varma (Refinery) congratulated the teams.